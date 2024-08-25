Arif Alvi heads PTI committee to resolve internal differences

Arif Alvi will meet leaders who have differences and listen to their concerns

Updated On: Sun, 25 Aug 2024 18:14:30 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formed a committee to resolve internal differences within the party.

According to sources, former President Dr Arif Alvi will lead the panel aimed at addressing these disputes.

Party insiders stated that Dr Alvi will provide recommendations within a week to bridge the internal gaps. To this end, he will meet with leaders who have grievances and listen to their concerns.

The PTI founder has also acknowledged the internal divisions and expressed his intention to speak with both factions of the party.

Additionally, Imran Khan is set to meet dissenting members to mend rifts within the embattled party.

During a conversation with reporters at a temporary court inside Adiala Jail, where he and his wife appeared for proceedings in the 190 million corruption reference, Khan commented on the transparency concerns surrounding the Feb 8 elections, both in local and international media, citing the recent US resolution as an example.