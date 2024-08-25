PTI's Lahore rally likely to be postponed amid administrative hurdles

The PTI has yet to receive formal permission from the administration for the rally.

Published On: Sun, 25 Aug 2024 16:00:57 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is likely to postpone its Lahore rally, which was scheduled for August 27, following administrative challenges similar to those faced in Islamabad.

Due to internal disagreements among party leaders, preparations for the event have also been stalled.

The party submitted its fifth request to the Deputy Commissioner of Lahore, with PTI Central Punjab Senior Vice President Akmal Khan Bari filing the request at the DC office.

Bari has alleged that despite court orders, the location for the rally has not been communicated, and a copy of the court order was also submitted to the DC Lahore.

PTI leader Khurram Khosa Advocate stated that while the rally has not been officially postponed, the administration has also not yet allocated a venue for the event.

He mentioned that although the party was told that we could hold the rally near Jallo but no practical action had been taken.

Additionally, the PTI has announced plans to file a contempt of court petition against the Deputy Commissioner of Lahore.