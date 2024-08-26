PTI postpones Lahore rally amid challenges

The PTI has yet to receive formal permission from the administration for rally

Mon, 26 Aug 2024 10:38:42 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday postponed its Lahore rally, scheduled for Aug 27, following administrative challenges similar to those faced in Islamabad.

Due to internal disagreements among party leaders, preparations for the event have also been stalled.

The party submitted its fifth request to the Lahore deputy commissioner. PTI Central Punjab Senior Vice President Akmal Khan Bari filed the request at the DC office.

Later, Bari alleged that despite court orders, the location for the rally has not been communicated, and a copy of the court order was also submitted to the DC.

PTI leader Advocate Khurram Khosa stated that the administration had not yet allocated a venue for the event.

Additionally, the PTI announced plan to file a contempt of court petition against the deputy commissioner of Lahore.