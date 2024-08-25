Police secure release of constable held by bandits

The release of the hostage was facilitated by a purported deal between the police and the bandits

SADIQABAD (Dunya News) — Police have successfully secured the release of Constable Ahmed Nawaz, who was held hostage by bandits in the Katcha area.

A police spokesperson confirmed the recovery of Constable Ahmed Nawaz.

According to sources, the release of the hostage was facilitated by a purported deal between the police and the bandits.

In exchange for Nawaz, the convicted murderer Jabar Lolai was released from prison. Jabar had been sentenced for the murder of Mehr Sheikh near Nawazabad two years ago.

Sources revealed that Jabar is associated with the Andhar gang. His release was celebrated with gunfire. The Shur gang also congratulated their leader Rahib Shur for the action against the police and their comrade’s release.

It is noted that a police team had been in the Katcha area since yesterday evening to secure the constable’s release.

This incident was followed by a recent attack in the Katcha area where bandits ambushed two police vehicles, resulting in the deaths of 12 officers and the abduction of Constable Ahmed Nawaz.