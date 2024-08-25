Punjab IG meets families of police martyrs

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab IG meets families of police martyrs

Says said nation honours, salutes those who sacrificed their lives for country

Follow on Published On: Sun, 25 Aug 2024 06:23:29 PKT

LAHORE (APP) - Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar met with the families of the police martyrs of Kacha Machka incident.

Senior officers, including Additional IG South Punjab Muhammad Kamran Khan, accompanied him.

During the meeting, the IG Punjab extended his condolences to the grieving families of the martyred.

He expressed that the nation honours and salutes those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Dr Usman Anwar also shared a moment of compassion with the martyrs’ children, stating that nothing can replace the invaluable sacrifices made by those who gave their lives for the nation.

He assured that the families of the martyrs were part of the police and will not be left alone.

He emphasised that the support and care of the martyrs’ families was the responsibility of the police.