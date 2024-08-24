Pakistan Army rescues seven mountaineers including 3 Russians in GB

They were rescued from a height of 20,100 feet

Updated On: Sat, 24 Aug 2024 17:32:43 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Army successfully rescued seven mountaineers in Gilgit Baltistan from a height of 20,100 feet.

The climbers, who have been rescued in the operation, included three Russians and four Pakistanis.

These mountaineers were in trouble due to high altitude sickness. On the rescue request, Pakistan Army acted promptly and climbers were rescued safely by Army helicopters.

The mountaineers have thanked Pakistan Army for the help.

Last month, an army had rescued six foreign climbers scaling K-2, the world’s second highest peak in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The army had rescued six climbers belonging to America, Chile, Macedonia and Nepal through helicopter.

Climbers were present in K-2 base camp to scale K-2 mountain and they suffered from high altitude sickness during campaigning.

