JUI-F alliance with PTI in Senate will hinder way for constitutional amendment

The number of opposition alliance members increased from 21 to 26

Sat, 24 Aug 2024 14:55:03 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunay News) - The alliance between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has faded the expectation of the incumbent government for constitutional amendment in the Senate.

JUI-F inclusion in the opposition in the Senate has changed the fate of incumbent coalition government with number game.

The number of incumbent government alliance members has been reduced to 59 while the opposition alliance number has been increased from 21 to 26.

The support of 64 members in the Senate required for constitutional amendment.

Committees of JUI-F and PTI have been formed in the National Assembly and Senate.

Both parties' committees would devise action plans about legislation and give tough time to the incumbent government.

This development came when PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan including Asad Qaisar, Shibli Faraz, Raoof Hasan and Akunzada Hussain Yousufzai met JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence.

