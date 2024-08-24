Blast near Pishin police lines leaves two children among three dead, 12 people injured

Police have cordoned off the area and are investigating to find out the nature of blast

Interior Minister condemns blast and pledges elimination of terrorists

Updated On: Sat, 24 Aug 2024 14:51:17 PKT

PISHIN (Dunya News) - A blast near police lines in Balochistan’s Pishin district on Saturday claimed lives of three people and left 12 people including policemen injured.

According to police, the explosion occurred in the market near police lines and a car and a motorcycle were completely damaged while some other vehicles partially damaged.

Police said two children and a woman were killed and 12 people, mostly policemen, were injured in the blast.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital for medical aid.

Police swiftly cordoned off the area and launched investigation to find out the nature of the blast.

MOHSIN NAQVI CONDEMNS BLAST

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi condemned the blast near the police lines. He paid condolences to the family of the two deceased children and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

He said the terrorists killing innocent children were not human beings.

He pledged to keep fighting against terrorists and their facilitators until their eradication. Naqvi stressed that the nation and security forces were united for ensuring a peaceful and secure Pakistan.

ATTOCK INCIDENT

In a brazen attack, assailants opened fire on a school van in Punjab’s Attock district, killing two schoolchildren and injuring six others on Thursday last.

The school van was bound for Surkh village from Dheri Kot village.

Rescue officials shifted the dead bodies and injured to nearby hospitals. The children were between 10 and 12 years.

According to police authorities, the unidentified assailants escaped the crime scene. A police spokesman said the assailants might have personal enmity with the driver.