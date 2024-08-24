Utility stores closure is an anti-poor policy of incompetent government: Barrister Saif

Pakistan Pakistan Utility stores closure is an anti-poor policy of incompetent government: Barrister Saif

Says govt. can spend billions on TikTok, publicity but not on public

Follow on Published On: Sat, 24 Aug 2024 10:35:31 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif asserted that closure of utility stores was clear evidence of an anti-poor policy of incompetent government.

He gave his response on the closure of utility stores across the country, he stressed that utility stores were only relief for inflation stricken poor but mandate stolen government deprived the public with relief.

Saif reiterated that thousands of people were deprived of a source of livelihood. Utility stores’ employees were protesting against the government’s brutal policies.

KP minister berated the Punjab government saying incompetent government was wasting billions on TikTok and publicity campaigns but unable to allocate some funds for utility stores.

He claimed that inflation stricken poor was compelled to commit suicide and fake Form-47 government had made the life of poor miserable.

The federal government on Friday decided to completely shut down utility stores.

The federal government gave two-week time to utility stores to shut down their operations across the country, sending a shockwave among 6,000 permanent employees as well as other daily wagers.

The federal government has decided to end the Benazir Income Support Programme relief for consumers at the utility stores.

