Punjab tightens security for Imam Hussain's Chehlum and Data Sahib Urs

30,000 officers and staff would be deployed to maintain security for 680 majalis and 382 processions

Sat, 24 Aug 2024 10:34:32 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Security arrangements have been finalised across Punjab on account of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and the annual Urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Data Ali Hajvery in Lahore.

Punjab IG Dr. Usman Anwar told that for the Chehlum, 680 majalis and 382 processions would be held across the province.

Over 30,000 police officers and personnel would be deployed for security duties.

He also highlighted that Safe City cameras, walk-through gates, and metal detectors would be utilised for enhanced security.

In Lahore, over 7,000 officers and staff would be deployed to maintain security for 44 majalis and 5 processions.