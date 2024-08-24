Two killed in road accident in Bahawalnagar
BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – At least two people were killed and two other sustained injuries in a road accident in Bahawalnagar on Friday night, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the accident occurred at the Haroonabad Road where a speeding tractor-trolley hit a car, killing two persons on the spot and injuring two others. The deceased identified as Anees and Javed.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.