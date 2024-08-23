Thousands of utility stores' employees in jeopardy amid imminent closure

Utility stores have been given two weeks to wind up their operations

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The federal government on Friday decided to completely shut down utility stores.

The federal government gave two-week time to utility stores to shut down their operations across the country, sending a shockwave among 6,000 permanent employees as well as other daily wagers.

Speaking about the government’s decisions, secretary of industries and production said that the government was closing utility stores, adding that the rightsizing committee had suggested closure of few other ministries also as the government didn’t have financial wherewithal to sustain expenses.

He further stated that the federal cabinet would give formal approval in this regard soon.

On the other hand, the federal government also stopped giving relief to people under the umbrella of the Benazir Income Support Programme.

According to utility stores’ authorities, sudden closure of utility stores and abandoning of subsidy to people having BISP cards would take a huge toll on the lives of people who were already making ends meet.

