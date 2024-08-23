Govt decides to shut down utility stores

Utility stores have been given two weeks to wind down their operations

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The federal government on Friday decided to completely shut down utility stores.

The federal government gave two-week’ time to utility stores to shut down their operations across the country, sending a shockwave among 6000 permanent employees as well as other daily wagers of the utility stores.

On the other hand, the federal government also stopped giving relief to people under the umbrella of the Benazir Income Support Programme.

According to utility stores’ authorities, sudden closure of utility stores and abandoning of subsidy to people with BISP cards would take a huge toll on peoples’ lives who were already making ends meet.

