Police attack 'mastermind' bites the dust as LEAs hit back at gangsters in Rahim Yar Khan

Punjab IGP Usman Anwar says operation to eliminate gangsters in Katcha area under way

Twelve policemen were martyred, eight others injured when dacoits attacked them with rocket launchers and firing

Police also injure prime suspect's five accomplices in overnight operation

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz seeks report from IGP Usman Anwar

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) – Police claimed on Friday to have killed the mastermind of the audacious attack on law enforcers in Katcha area of Rahim Yar Khan.

Twelve policemen were martyred and eight others injured when a band of dacoits attacked the convoy with rocket launchers and firing near Machka police camp II here.

A Punjab police spokesman claimed that teams of law enforcers began operation and shot dead prime suspect Bashir Shar. Police also injured Shar’s five accomplices including Naseer and Gadikosh.

Punjab IGP Usman Anwar said operation to eliminate gangsters in Katcha area was under way. All those involved in attack on police would bite the dust, he resolved.

Hours earlier, IGP Dr Anwar, along with Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed, Additional IG CTD Waseem Sial and other senior officers, reached Rahim Yar Khan.

The provincial police chief and others will inquire after the injured in hospital and also visit the spot where the attack took place.

GHASTLY ATTACK ON POLICE

According to police, 20 policemen were on way to re-join their duty by two vehicles after day-off when one of the vehicles broke down. A group of dacoits attacked the police contingent with rocket launchers. Later, they resorted to indiscriminate firing on the vehicles.

Eleven policemen were martyred on the spot while one succumbed to his injuries in hospital, they added. Five policemen, who went missing in the mayhem, were later recovered.

After the incident was reported, a heavy contingent of police from across the district was called to the scene under the command of a DPO.

The injured policemen were shifted to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan.

CONDEMNATIONS

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack.

Naqvi expressed deep sorrow and regret over the martyrdom of 12 police personnel in the attack. He paid tribute to the martyred police officers and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

He extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of police personnel in the Katcha area.

She paid tribute to the police officials martyred in the attack and extended condolences to the grieved families.

She instructed that the injured policemen should be given the best medical care.

The chief minister also sought a report from IGP Usman Anwar on the incident.

