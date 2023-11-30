CM Naqvi orders operation to wipe off robbers in katcha area

CM Naqvi inquires after the injured constables

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered an operation to eradicate robbers in katcha area (of South Punjab).

During a meeting at Rahim Yar Khan airport, the chief minister expressed annoyance over the lawlessness in the area and discussed the possibility of an operation to wipe off gangsters who have made people's lives miserable.

In the briefing, it was revealed that three police constables lost their lives in Wednesday's incident, while four robbers were killed in the police action.

Addressing the gathering, Mohsin Naqvi emphasised the need for a decisive action against those aiding the dacoits. He called for an immediate harvest of crops to eliminate hiding spots for criminals.

Provincial ministers Aamir Mir, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, IGP Dr Usman Anwar, the Additional Chief Secretary Home and the Rahim Yar Khan DPO were present.

Subsequently, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Shaikh Zayed Hospital of Rahim Yar Khan to boost morale of the personnel injured in the gunfire in katcha area. He met injured constables Naveed Akhtar, Jameel Ahmed, Muhammad Imran, Abdul Razzaq, Asif Ali, and Muhammad Sarwar.