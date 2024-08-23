Justice Muhammad Iqbal recuses himself from internet suspension case

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal has recused himself from hearing a case against internet suspension and fire installation.

An application filed by Judicial Activism Panel (JAP) against internet suspension and firewall installation was due to be heard today.

LHC’s justice Chaudhry Iqbal excused to hear the case and directed to move the case to Justice Shakeel Ahmad’s court.

The court remarked that Justice Shakeel Ahmad has been hearing such cases and directed to fix the case for hearing today.

It is pertinent to note that various applications were filed in LHC and IHC against firewall installation and internet and social media disruption across the country.

Petitioner contended that the disruption in the internet was wreaking havoc in online businesses and every field of life.

They requested the court to direct authorities to not disrupt the internet.

WHAT ARE THE REASON BEHIND INTERNET SUSPENSION

However, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman retired major general Hafeezur Rehman asserted that internet slowdown was caused by damaged submarine cable and VPN use.

Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima also cleared the air about the issue and informed that there was no internet slowdown and speed throttling by the government , instead excessive use of VPN exacerbated the internet connectivity issue.

IMPACT OF DISRUPTION

Users across Pakistan are having difficulty accessing social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook, and internet service on mobile data also is slow.

They are having internet outages with limited and slow connectivity, and are unable to download and share files and data.

Freelancers have also voiced their concerns that they are unable to complete and deliver their projects on the respective websites, resulting in negative feedback by clients and tarnishing the image of Pakistani freelancers.

A known freelancing platform is said to have made several accounts in Pakistan unavailable due to internet disruptions in recent times.