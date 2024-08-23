Maryam Nawaz meets German minister

Partnerships in clean energy and climate friendly projects was also agreed upon

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister on Friday met the German minister for economic coordination and development.

The duo discussed cooperation in economic and trade spheres and vowed to deepen bilateral and trade relationship between Pakistan and Germany.

Punjab CM thanked the visiting minister for doling out 91.1 million euros to help people affected from floods.

CM Maryam said that economic relations between Pakistan and Germany were improving. She also appreciated Germany’s help in extending GSP+ status to Pakistan

