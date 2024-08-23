JI, JUI-F to celebrate thanksgiving day after success in Mubarak Sani case

Pakistan Pakistan JI, JUI-F to celebrate thanksgiving day after success in Mubarak Sani case

Says JI was a guardian of the tenet of the Khatm-e-Nabuwwat

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 23 Aug 2024 11:03:52 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced to celebrate Friday as a day of thanksgiving.

In a statement issued on Friday, the JI emir welcomed the Supreme Court verdict in Mubarak Sani case, adding that confusion which persisted after review petition was filed in the apex court was finally over. He congratulated the nation by saying that the apex court had removed the objectionable paragraphs from its earlier judgment.

He further said that the Khatm-e-Nabuwwat was an essential part of faith, adding that any tampering with the clauses of the constitution would not be tolerated at any cost.

He also recalled a judgment by a military court when the JI founder Syed Maududi was handed death sentence when he wrote a booklet on the matter of Ahmadis, stressing that the JI was a guardian of the tenet of the Khatm-e-Nabuwwat.

Earlier, Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulna Fazlur Rehman had also declared Friday as a day of thanksgiving while speaking with reporters outside the Supreme Court.

