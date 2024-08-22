PNS Hunain visits Jeddah, participates in bilateral exercise

The ship was received by senior officials of Royal Saudi Naval Forces

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The newly commissioned Pakistan Navy Ship Hunain, during maiden voyage from Romania to Pakistan, visited Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and participated in bilateral exercise with Ship of Royal Saudi Naval Forces.

Upon arrival at Jeddah port, the ship was received by senior officials of Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) and officials of Pakistan Embassy, a Pakistan Navy news release on Thursday said.

During stay at port, Commanding Officer PNS Hunain called on RSNF Navy Western Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Mansoor Bin Saood Al Jayyad and Commander King Faisal Naval Base Rear Admiral Saleh Bin Abdullah Al-Amri. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation between both the navies were discussed.

Later, PNS Hunain conducted Passage Exercise with HMS AL RIYADH of RSNF and rehearsed various Joint Maritime Drills and Operations. The aim of exercise was to provide an opportunity to enhance interoperability between the navies.

Visit of PNS Hunain to Saudi Arabia and participation in bilateral exercise provided an opportunity to flourish and strengthen existing brotherly relations and defence collaboration between the two countries.