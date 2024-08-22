President Zardari sets aside EOBI order, grants pension to blind person

President Zardari sets aside EOBI order, grants pension to blind person

Muhammad Shehzad applied for pension as 'disabled legal heir' of his father

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari set aside the EOBI order and directed to give a pension to a blind person.

President Zardari ordered that EOBI should ensure the payment of the father's pension to Muhammad Shehzad.

Earlier, the EOBI had rejected the request for payment of pension of a person born blind. It was also said that the family members of the disabled citizen had died.

The President said that the complainant cannot be left in a merciless condition by the state.

Unfortunately, EOBI showed indifference towards the disabled person. to pay the pension, Mohammad Shahzad filed a complaint with the Federal Ombudsman.

Muhammad Afzal Zafar an old age pensioner of EOBI, died in 2016. The complainant's mother died during the father's lifetime. Muhammad Shahzad applied for a pension as a "disabled legal heir" of his father. Applied to OBI, EOBI had rejected the application of a person born blind.

EOBI had held that only men below 18 years of age are eligible for family pension, Muhammad Shahzad was 44 years old after the Federal Ombudsman closed further investigation into the complaint, the citizen appealed to the President of Pakistan. The President allowed the appeal of the complainant and directed the institution to pay the pension.

The President further said that according to the spirit of the Constitution, a disabled person cannot be deprived of such pension, a blind citizen deserves better treatment than any other pensioner, and the EOBI Act should be reviewed. , should be adapted to the federal policy.