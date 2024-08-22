Orya Maqbool Jan sent on physical remand in 'hate speech' case

FIA cybercrime wing arrested him over controversial social media posts

Updated On: Thu, 22 Aug 2024 18:16:34 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – A court on Thursday handed over senior columnist Orya Maqbool Jan to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a four-day physical remand in a case related to remarks against institutions.

The senior journalist was produced in the court after he was arrested by the FIA Cybercrime Wing in an area of Lahore.

He has been booked under the Cyber Terrorism Act for allegedly spreading hatred and giving remarks against institutions on social media.

During the hearing, Orya Maqbool Jan’s lawyer argued that the FIA had no evidence of accusations levelled against his client. He also called the allegations unfounded.

An investigation officer of the FIA replied that there was strong evidence against the suspect for inciting hatred among people.

After hearing the arguments, the court approved the four-day physical remand of the senior columnist in the case.



