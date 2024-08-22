PBC members move SC against Election Act Amendment Bill

Amendments conflict with Constitution and attempt to nullify top court decisions, says petition

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) filed an application in the Supreme Court against the recent amendments made to the Election Act.

Six members of the PBC filed the petition in the top court.

The Election Commission of Pakistan, the Ministry of Law, and the Federation, among others, were made parties.

The petition prayed that the recent amendment to the Election Act should be annulled and the court should order the federal government and the Election Commission to stop the implementation of the recent amendment.

Moreover, it was said that the recent amendment to the Election Act conflicts with various clauses of the Constitution of Pakistan. The recent amendment attempts to nullify the Supreme Court's decisions.

Moreover, it is said in the petition that the amendment is a threat to the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, and the separation of powers among different organs of the state.

Moreover, the application said that the amendment is a violation of several decisions of the Supreme Court.

One purpose of the amendment is to target a particular political party, it held.

