Court orders to block assets,passport of Moonis Elahi in money laundering case

The court directed that the names of these six fugitives be added to the Passport Control List.

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 22 Aug 2024 14:27:36 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has achieved a significant development in its money laundering case.

The Special Central Court in Lahore has ordered the blocking of identification cards and passports for six proclaimed offenders, including Moonis Elahi, son of former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Judge Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh presided over the hearing of the FIA's challan. The fugitives named in the case include Farasat Ali Chatha, Imtiaz Ali Shah, Moonis Elahi, Aamir Sohail, and Aamir Fayyaz.

It also ordered the freezing of the properties and bank accounts of Moonis Elahi and Zaigham Abbas.

In addition, more than 26 kanals of land owned by Moonis Elahi in Kasur have been frozen, along with a plot and a house located in Gulberg.

The court has requested compliance reports for the next hearing and adjourned the proceedings until September 19.