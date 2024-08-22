Court expresses anger over police and jail administration in Akram recovery case

Court expresses anger over police and jail administration in Akram recovery case

Court believed if an affidavit was obtained from the Secretary of Defence, matter could be resolved

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – During the hearing of the case regarding the recovery of former Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail, Muhammad Akram, the court expressed anger towards the police and jail administration.

Justice Raza Qureshi of the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench presided over the petition concerning Akram's recovery.

Akram's wife came along lawyer Iman Mazari to the court.

The Chief Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, the Superintendent of Adiala Jail, and the SHO of the Saddar Police were also in attendance.

During the hearing, Additional Attorney General Sajid Ilyas Bhatti presented the Ministry of Defence's preliminary report to the court.



The Saddar Police provided a copy of the case related to Akram and handed it over to the petitioner's lawyer upon the court's order.

The CPO Rawalpindi resubmitted his affidavit after making corrections.

The court inquired of the Jail Superintendent whether he had contacted any authority regarding the missing individual, to which the Superintendent replied that he was fully cooperating with the police.

The court remarked that if an affidavit was obtained from the Secretary of Defence, the matter could be resolved.

The court expressed frustration, stating that while a person was missing, both the jail administration and the police seemed to be inactive.

Additional Attorney General noted that if Akram was recovered, he would be presented to the court.

The court commented on the predictability of the situation, noting that the police had registered the case at the court's instruction.



The court directed the CPO Rawalpindi to include the Jail Superintendent’s statement in the police report and instructed that a progress report be submitted at the next hearing.

The court adjourned the hearing of Muhammad Akram’s recovery case until August 27.