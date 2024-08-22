Home Department tightens noose around kite flyers, manufacturers

Pakistan Pakistan Home Department tightens noose around kite flyers, manufacturers

Punjab Cabinet has approved key amendments to Prohibition of Kite Flying Act 2007

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 22 Aug 2024 13:35:24 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab Home Department has tightened the crackdown on kite flyers.

The Punjab Home Department has declared the kite flying, kite making and its transportation a non-bailable offence.

Not only kite flying but making, usage and transportation have been declared crimes.

The Punjab Cabinet has approved key amendments to the Prohibition of Kite Flying Act, 2007.

Kite flyers will be fined Rs2 million or three to five-year imprisonment. Thiose involved in kite flying will get additional one-year imprisonment for not paying a fine.

Violators involved in making and transporting kites would be penalised with a Rs5 million fine and five to seven-year imprisonment.



Kite makers and transporters will get additional two-year imprisonment for violation.

Kite flyer children will be warned for the first time but will be fined Rs50,000 on second time violation and Rs100,000 on violation of law for the third time. The parents or guardians of children would have to pay a fine.

Children will be penalised and sent to jail under the Juvenile Justice System Act 2018 for violating law for the fourth time.