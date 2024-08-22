Key witnesses disown testimonies in 9 May vandalism case

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – In the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi, key witnesses Wasiq Qayoom Abbasi and Umar Tanveer Butt have disavowed their testimonies related to the May 9 incident.

Former Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Wasiq Qayoom Abbasi, and Umar Tanveer Butt have filed a petition regarding their Section 164 statements in the ATC.

The petition was submitted by their lawyer, Faisal Malik, and has been added to the court record.

The petition stated that neither Abbasi nor Butt provided any statements against Imran Khan before a magistrate or in writing as an approver.

They also asserted that Imran Khan had always advocated for peaceful struggle and that their statements regarding serious allegations against Imran Khan were unfounded.