KP Chief Minister and Asad Qaiser discuss rally cancellation

PESHAWAR(Dunya News) – Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has reached out to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

According to sources, a consultation took place between Chief Minister Gandapur and Asad Qaiser regarding the cancellation of a rally.

They discussed the situation in Islamabad and its surrounding areas.

It is reported that KP Chief Minister was not in agreement with the notion of rally cancellation.

The PTI postponed the public gathering in Islamabad, which was scheduled to be held today (Thursday).

The event was been called off on the directions of PTI founder Imran Khan.

PTI leader Azam Swati met Imran Khan in Adiala Jail and informed him about the current situation and protest of a politico-religious party in the city.

Azam Swati conveyed the message of Imran Khan to postpone the public gathering to avoid any chaos and untoward situation.

Barrister Gohar and Azam Swati announced that the public gathering would be held on Sept 8 and it had already been notified.

Earlier, the PTI insisted on holding a public rally today despite denial of administration approval.