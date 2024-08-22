PTI calls off public gathering in Islamabad 'to avoid chaos'

PTI will now hold public gathering on Sept 8 on the direction of Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has postponed the public gathering in Islamabad, which was scheduled to be held today (Thursday).

The event has been called off on the directions of PTI founder Imran Khan.

PTI leader Azam Swati met Imran Khan in Adiala Jail and informed him about the current situation and protest of a politico-religious party in the city.

Azam Swati conveyed the message of Imran Khan to postpone the public gathering to avoid any chaos and untoward situation.

Barrister Gohar and Azam Swati announced that the public gathering would be held on Sept 8 and it had already been notified.

Earlier, the PTI insisted on holding a public rally today despite denial of administration approval.

ISLAMABAD RED ZONE CLOSED



The Islamabad administration on the direction of the Ministry of Interior has sealed the Red Zone and closed the routes for other cities traffic with containers in the wake of public gathering.

Heavy contingent of police has been deployed. Only Margalla Avenue is open for entrance in the Red Zone.

Motorway at Kalar Kahar Interchange is closed for Islamabad and road to Islamabad from Ravi Toll Plaza in Lahore is also closed for traffic.

Public has been facing discomfort amid long queues of vehicles on roads due to suspension of traffic.

CLOSURE OF SCHOOLS

The Islamabad deputy commissioner has also ordered closure of public and private schools for the safety of children amid religious parties and PTI public gatherings.

Metro bus service in the capital will also be suspended and security of metro bus stations have been heightened.

The Punjab government has also imposed Section 144 across the province.

The section would be enforced from August 22 to 24 and any public and political gathering is not allowed across the Punjab.