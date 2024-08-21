IHC turns down Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's pleas against arrest in Toshakhana case

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Babar Sattar of the IHC heard the case

Wed, 21 Aug 2024 14:44:21 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected former premier Imran Khan and former first lady Bushra Bibi’s pleas against terming the arrests in Toshakhana case as illegal.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Babar Sattar of the IHC heard the case.

The IHC dismissed the applications of the couple, rendering them null and void while also disposing of the pleas in second Toshakhana reference.

The application of documents submission by the PTI founder were accepted as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted record of case closure in the court.



Besides, copies of case closure record were given to the PTI founders counsels and the court took back the order of not announcing the verdict of the 190 million pound case.

