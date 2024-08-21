CM Maryam launches interest-free loans for homes with characteristic pride

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has inaugurated ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ project to provide interest-free loans to people to enable them to construct their homes.

Those having one to five-marla land in urban areas and one to 10-marla land in rural areas are eligible to get Rs1.5 million loan without interest.

The beneficiaries will pay back the loan in seven years with Rs14,000 monthly installment. The installment payment is exempt in the first three months.

The government will also provide loans to buy land. This project is being launched in six large districts of Punjab.

Citizens can apply for this project online and call the helpline number 080009100 for any information.

Moreover, the government will pay the service charges and banks are not involved in this housing scheme.

'THE BLESSING OF SHELTER'

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Maryam Nawaz stated that a home was a blessing and "we will provide homes to everyone soon."

She said: "We are trying hard to provide relief to the inflation-hit masses."

She said the government was all set to announce the biggest solar project in the history. She said a relief of Rs45 to 50 billion would be provided (to the consumers) in electricity bills.



Punjab, she said, was leading in development and others were following in its footsteps.

She said she worked 16 hours day and her team worked day in and day out to provide relief to the people of Punjab.