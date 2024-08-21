President, PM, others grieved over death of Pakistani pilgrims in Iran bus accident

Asif Ali Zardari expressed his deep grief over the death of Pakistani pilgrims

ISLAMABAD (APP) – President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday expressed his deep grief over the death of Pakistani pilgrims in a bus accident that took place in Iran.

The president prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls, early recovery of the injured, and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.

He directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to make arrangements to bring back the bodies at the earliest and ensure timely medical treatment to those injured in the incident.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives in a bus accident carrying Pakistani pilgrims in Yazd city of Iran.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives at a bus accident of Pakistani Zaireen near Yazd in Iran. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest,” he wrote on his X timeline.

The prime minister said that he had directed Pakistan’s Mission in Tehran to extend all possible assistance to the affected families.

Ishaq Dar

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Embassy in Tehran was in constant touch with the Iranian authorities in Yazd city, following a tragic bus accident in which 28 Pakistani pilgrims lost their lives.

The deputy prime minister expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of Pakistani pilgrims who lost their lives.

“We are also gravely concerned about the safety and welfare of injured pilgrims,” he remarked.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar said that he had instructed Pakistan’s Ambassador in Tehran to ascertain the exact situation and provide swift medical relief and recovery services as well as arrange repatriation of dead bodies to Pakistan.

“Our embassy is in constant touch with authorities in Yazd city. We thank the Iranian Government for their assistance and help,” he added.

Mohsin Naqvi

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of 35 Pakistani pilgrims in the tragic bus accident in Yazd, Iran.

In a message issued on Wednesday, Mohsin Naqvi expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased pilgrims.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and said that the loss of precious human lives in the bus accident in Iran is deeply saddened.

“All sympathies are with the families of the deceased and the injured”, said Mohsin Naqvi adding that the families of the deceased are equally involved in the grief.



According to the media reports, a bus carrying pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashed in central Iran, killing at least 28 people and injuring another 23.