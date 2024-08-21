Barrister Saif blasts Punjab CM Maryam for cherry-picking DPOs

Pakistan Pakistan Barrister Saif blasts Punjab CM Maryam for cherry-picking DPOs

Says PTI workers won't compromise at any cost

Follow on Published On: Wed, 21 Aug 2024 10:34:47 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif on Tuesday criticised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for calling deputy police officers of Punjab to her Jati Umrah residence for the interviews.

He lambasted the Punjab CM for interviewing the cadre whose only merit would be to victimise the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab.

He further said that the Punjab CM was running the largest province with an old mentality, adding that new fascist tactics would be employed through the police to silence political leaders. He said that PTI founder Imran Khan and workers could not be broken come what may.

He warned of turning the tide whenever they got the chance.

