Monsoon rain causes widespread flooding across Pakistan

The late-night downpour brought relief from the heat, as citizens enjoyed a respite from humidity

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in various parts of the country, including the provincial capital Lahore, with low-lying areas submerged due to water accumulation.

In Lahore, heavy rainfall after midnight on Wednesday turned Lakshmi Chowk, the Mall, Jail Road, Baghbanpura, Tajpura, Iqbal Town, Chowburji and other low-lying areas into a pond.

Meanwhile, light rain was reported from suburban areas of Paragon and other localities on Barki Road early morning.

Elsewhere, Muridke, Kandian, Chashma, and surrounding areas experienced torrential rains accompanied by strong winds, while Balochistan faced severe flooding due to monsoon rains. In Khuzdar, intense rain with thunderstorm caused rivers and streams to overflow, resulting in a flood situation in rural areas.

Islamabad and Rawalpindi also saw substantial rainfall, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas, streets, and neighborhoods. In Sindh, a vigorous spell of rain continued, with intermittent showers in Karachi.

In Azad Kashmir, Bhimber and Kotli experienced heavy rainfall leading to overflown rivers and streams, prompting warnings for nearby communities to stay cautious.