Missing persons' ratio remains unchanged in present govt:IHC

Justice Aurangzeb seeks CCTV footage of cars used in picking up Azhar Mashwani's brothers

Updated On: Tue, 20 Aug 2024 12:32:48 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that ratio of missing persons in incumbent government was same as in the previous government.

Hearing an application filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s focal person Azhar Mashwani’s brother recovery case, Justice Hassan remarked that if home secretary, Ministry of Defence and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had denied their custody then they should find his whereabouts,

adding that whoever has abducted them, had committed an illegal act.

He said that brothers and father of a person were not responsible for his actions, adding that inflammatory speeches should be dealt according to the law.

The court observed that they had to work under the ambit of law and constitution.

The plaintiff’s counsel Babar Awan told court that Mashwanu received a phone call from the number of one of his brothers and informed that his brothers were in Islamabad, adding that he was asked to delete his tweets on the human rights abuses in Pakistan. He further said that data of missing brothers was said to be deleted.

Justice Aurangzeb said that deleted data could be recovered.

Awan demanded trace of those cars which picked up Mashwani’s brothers.

Justice Hassan sought CCTV footage of the cars arriving for their abduction and adjourned the hearing till Aug 22

