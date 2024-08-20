Iraq praise armed forces' role in fight against terrorism

Secretary Defence of Iraq calls on Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Secretary Defence of Iraq Lieutenant General Ahmed Dawood Salman on Monday called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi, ISPR said.

Matters of bilateral interests including emerging security environment and enhancement of security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary commended the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by people and Armed Forces of Pakistan in the war against terrorism.

