Punjab leads in human rights violations

4,376 cases of violence, rape and murder were reported in Punjab

Updated On: Mon, 19 Aug 2024 23:55:51 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Punjab appeared on top of the list of provinces in human rights violations in Pakistan.

A report of human rights violations was released from the 2021 to 2023 by the Ministry of Human Rights. During this period, 13,904 cases of rape, torture, murder of women were registered.

According to the report, 4,376 cases of violence, rape and murder of women were reported in Punjab. 121 cases of domestic violence, 999 cases of rape and 3,256 cases of murder were reported in the province.

The report stated that 59 cases of rape, 43 cases of domestic violence, and 3,906 cases of murder were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Also, 219 cases of domestic violence, 266 cases of rape and 3,296 cases of murder were recorded in Sindh.

The Ministry of Human Rights said in the report that 107 cases of rape, 521 of domestic violence and 1,021 cases of murder were recorded in Balochistan.

Likewise, 32 cases of domestic violence, 48 of murder and 10 of rape were reported in Islamabad during the same period.