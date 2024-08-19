Hafiz Naeem warns of nationwide long marches if agreements not implemented

Jamat-e-Islami would continue to watchdog on implementation on agreements, Hafiz Naeem

Mon, 19 Aug 2024

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has once again called for a reduction in electricity prices.

Rehman warned that if the agreement was not implemented in the promised 34 days, there would be long marches from all parts of the country.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Rehman highlighted the presence of Karachi’s town chairmen alongside him. He criticised MQM and PPP for efforts to prevent local body elections until the last moment.

He said that local body institutions have been taken over by the government despite that JI had won in nine towns.

He emphasised that Karachi was of great significance for job creation and contributed half of Pakistan's economic output.

He further noted that provincial government collected 97% of its revenue from Karachi.

Hafiz Naeem pointed out that it has been over a year since the local government was established, and in developed countries, local governments held significant powers including maintaining law and order.

He further alleged that PPP had manipulated local body results in Sindh.

JI Emir noted that promises made by PPP after the elections remain unfulfilled.

He further criticised the PPP for taking control of local body elections and the city’s resources.

Rehman said that despite being elected over a year ago, Karachi’s town chairmen still lacked authority.

“The Karachi Solid Waste Management is under the Mayor-in-charge, yet cleanliness and attention to waste management are lacking,” Rehman said.

He condemned the PPP’s performance, alleging it for corruption and mismanagement.

He criticised the federal government’s policies, particularly the imposition of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and their high costs.

Hafiz Naeem demanded a reduction in tariffs, and rejected the receiving of capacity payments, which he said were harming industries.

The JI would continue to watchdog on government’s implementation on agreements, Rehman said.