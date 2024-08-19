Toshakhana reference: Imran, Bushra sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

Hearing adjourned till Sept 2

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – An accountability court on Monday sent former prime minister Imran Khan and former first lady Bushra Bibi to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in Toshakhana reference.

The accountability court judge, Nasir Javed Rana heard the case while Salman Safdar appeared before the court to represent former premier and former first lady.

The report of remand was also submitted in the court.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) report, Khan and Bibi had given written statement. Khan wrote the statement himself while Bibi signed a written statement.

The hearing was adjourned till Sept 2.

