Audio leak case: SC overturns IHC verdict, bars it from further proceedings

Updated On: Mon, 19 Aug 2024 13:07:15 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court on Monday overturned the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision and barred it from conducting any further proceedings in the audio leak case of former first lady Bushra Bibi and son of former chief justice Saqib Nasir, Najam Saqib.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, including Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan heard the case on the application filed by the federal government against June 25 verdict of the IHC.

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Khan asked if the IHC had found out who was doing recordings. The deputy attorney general replied that it was still unknown.

“Unfortunately no one wants to reach the truth in this country. An inquiry commission was formed which was given stay by the apex court. But the case was never fixed again for hearing in the Supreme Court. The Parliament also tried to find truth but it couldn’t. If courts and Parliament are not allowed to unearth truth, then who will do that?” said Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan.

Later, apex court accepted appeals of the federal government and suspended the IHC orders of May 29 and June 25 citing overstepping from its constitutional ambit while seeking record of the audio leak case.

