Punjab Assembly speaker takes over as acting governor

Updated On: Mon, 19 Aug 2024 13:41:30 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, has assumed the responsibilities of Acting Governor of Punjab.

During this period, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan would serve as the Acting Governor.



During this period, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan would serve as the Acting Governor.

In related developments, Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer took on the role of Acting Speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

The Punjab Assembly Secretariat has issued a notification regarding these changes