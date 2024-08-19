First super blue moon of 2024 to appear in Pakistan today

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The first super blue moon of 2024 will occur in Pakistan tonight.

According to the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), the blue moon will brighten up the celestial environ in Pakistan today at 11:26pm.

The next three supermoons will be lighting up skies on Sept 18, Oct 17 and Nov 15, it said.

While sailing in its orbit when the moon comes closest to Earth, i.e. 363,300 kilometres, it shines 30pc more brightly and appears 14pc bigger. This is when it is called a supermoon. A 'supermoon' is a full moon that occurs when the moon's orbit brings it closer to Earth.

Sometimes, there are two moons in a single month of the lunar calendar. When this phenomenon occurs, the second moon is called a Blue Moon.



