Monsoon rage continues across country

Many low-lying areas have been inundated

Published On: Mon, 19 Aug 2024 11:16:12 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Countrywide heavy monsoon rains continued to lash various areas without any respite.

Sindh

290 millimeter rain in Sukkur broke 77 years old record, inundating nearby low-lying areas. Similarly incessant rains in Larkana, Qaziabad and Jacobabad swept many villages, wreaking havoc in various areas.

Karachi received downpours which continued for long hours, leaving Karachiites to fend for themselves amid difficulties caused by rainwater.

Gilgit Baltistan

Land-sliding in Gojal, Hunza, Astore and Ghizer destroyed 20 houses, leaving many tourists stranded. Many roads were closed for traffic after heavy rains and pluvial floods.

Balochistan

National Highway N-40 could not be reopened for traffic after two days whereas Kohlu, Awaran and Bolan districts received intense showers, inundating low-lying areas and making life miserable for residents.

Punjab

Rains continued to disrupt routine activities in Koh-e-Suleman. Low-level floods in the mountainous region caused headache for the residents whereas a 20-feet sinkhole was created after downpour in Uch canal, Ahmedpur East.

On the other hand, water level in Head Trimmu continued to rise due to rain.