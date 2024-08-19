Burst of rain in Lahore as monsoon rage continues across country

Weather pundits say monsoon spell to continue till Aug 25

In all, 84 people have lost their lives and 224 others were injured in rain-related accidents in Punjab

Areas around Koh-e-Suleman in south Punjab at risk of floods

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Rain in several parts of Lahore somewhat minimised the impact of mugginess but also affected traffic on roads.

Light to moderate rain fell on Canal Road, The Mall, Davies Road, Lakshmi Chowk and adjacent areas.

Weather pundits had forecast monsoon rains from Aug 14 to 18 and more spells till Aug 25 across country.

Last week's rain in Punjab resulted in casualties as three labourers were killed and one was injured when the roof of a room collapse in Faisalabad. The injured labourer is being treated at Allied Hospital.

In all, 84 people have lost their lives and 224 others were injured in rain-related accidents in Punjab. As many as 84 houses have been damaged.

A few days earlier, several low-lying areas in Lahore turned puddles as rain lashed places far and wide.

PUNJAB

Rains continue to disrupt routine activities in Koh-e-Suleman in south Punjab. Low-level floods in the mountainous region caused headache for the residents whereas a 20-foot sinkhole developed after downpour in Uch canal, Ahmedpur East.

Water level in Head Trimmu continues to rise due to rains.

SINDH

A 290-millimeter rain in Sukkur reportedly broke 77-year-old record, inundating nearby low-lying areas. Similarly, incessant rains in Larkana, Qaziabad and Jacobabad wreaked havoc on several areas.

Karachi received downpours which continued for long hours, leaving Karachiites to fend for themselves amid difficulties caused by rainwater.

GILGIT-BALTISTAN

Landsliding in Gojal, Hunza, Astore and Ghizer destroyed 20 houses and left many tourists stranded. Many roads were closed for traffic after heavy rains and pluvial floods.

BALOCHISTAN

National Highway N-40 could not be reopened for traffic after two days whereas Kohlu, Awaran and Bolan districts received intense showers, inundating low-lying areas and making life miserable for residents.