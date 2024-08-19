Interior Minister condemns attack on police in Lakki Marwat

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday strongly condemned the attack on a police party in the jurisdiction of Bargi Police Station in Lakki Marwat. He paid rich tribute to Constable Nisar Khan, who embraced martyrdom in the attack.

The interior minister extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyr. He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured police personnel. Mohsin Naqvi said that we salute the sacrifice of Constable Nisar Khan.

He added that the officers and personnel of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have rendered invaluable sacrifices in the fight against terrorists of Fitna Al Khwarij.

