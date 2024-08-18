PTI announces 43-member executive council for Lahore

The council featured notable members such as Sardar Latif Khosa, Aaliya Hamza, and Mian Aslam Iqbal.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced its 43-member Executive Council for Lahore.

PTI Lahore President Sheikh Imtiaz issued the notification for the new Executive Council, which included members of the assembly, ticket holders, and senior party leaders.

The council featured notable members such as Sardar Latif Khosa, Aaliya Hamza, Shehzad Farooq, and Usman Hamza.



Other members included Ali Ijaz Butar, Afzaal Azim Pahat, Rana Javed, Javed Umar, and Malik Tauqeer Abbas Khokhar.

Yasir Gilani, Owais Anjum, Ali Imtiaz Waraich, Hafiz Farhat Abbas, Salman Akram Raja, and Dr. Yasmin Rashid have also been included in the council.

Additionally, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chaudhry Asghar Gujjar, Ahmer Bhatti, Azam Khan Niazi, and Azeem Ullah Khan were part of the Executive Council.

Farukh Javed, Shabbir Ahmad, Yousaf Meo, Khalid Gujjar, Nadeem Abbas Bara, and Haroon Akbar were also named as members.

The Executive Council would work to activate and strengthen the party and ensure the implementation of directives from PTI founder Imran Khan.