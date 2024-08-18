Lahore to experience sunny intervals with clouds today

The Meteorological Department has indicated that there was a low chance of rain in Lahore today.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The sun and clouds will continue to play hide and seek in Lahore today (Sunday).

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in the provincial capital is expected to be 29°C, while the maximum could reach 34°C.

Current statistics show Lahore's temperature at 30°C, with wind speeds recorded at three kilometers per hour and humidity levels reaching 90%.

