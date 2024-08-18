Eight killed, 10 injured as heavy rains batter parts of country

More rains predicted

Downpours flooded low-lying areas, destroyed standing crops, disrupted electricity system, swept away bridges

Rivers are overflowing in mountainous areas of Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan

Railway tracks in Pashin, Ziarat, Chaman, Nushki came under water, cutting off Pak-Iran railway link, high alert issued in Balochistan areas

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Torrential rains claimed eight lives and injured 10 people in different parts of the country.

Downpours flooded low-lying areas, destroyed sanding crops, disrupted electricity system, swept away bridges, damaged houses and killed dozens livestock in different parts of the country.

PUNJAB DISTRICTS

The rains have wreaked havoc in the districts of Punjab. The rain assuming a flood-like situation submerged several low-lying areas of Punjab.

In these districts, eight people lost their lives in Faisalabad, Narowal and Rahim Yar Khan.

In the mountainous areas of Mount Sulaiman in Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan, rivers overflowed due to heavy rain.

BALOCHISTAN AREAS

Heavy rain in Balochistan areas including Toba Achakzai, Toba Kakadi, Qila Abdullah, Pashin and Ziarat flooded railway lines, damaged crops, damaged houses as a result of this 10 people were injured.

Downpours in Chaman and Nushki swept away railway tracks and cut off Pak-Iran railway link.

A 70-feet wide breach occurred in a canal near Garhi Khairo in Jacobabad area after heavy rain, which also submerged paddy crop.

SINDH AREAS

Heavy rain was reported in Khairpur, Sukkur and their outskirts. According to a report, 180-mm rain was recorded in Sukkur, which disrupted electricity supply to the areas.

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA

Heavy rains in South Waziristan badly affected several areas. The rains flooded Jandola Bazaar, agricultural lands and damaged several houses.

Heavy rains caused landslides and flood in Vana Gomal Zam Road, blocking it for traffic.

In Khyber, people were without any help from the district administration. They were rescuing the area people on self-help basis after heavy rains flooded many areas of the district.