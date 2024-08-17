Floods in rivers: CM Maryam directs departments to be vigilant

Pakistan Pakistan Floods in rivers: CM Maryam directs departments to be vigilant

Maryam Nawaz also directed to ensure affected people of flooded areas

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 17 Aug 2024 16:55:09 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed the concerned departments to remain vigilant given the fear of flooding in the rivers.

Maryam Nawaz ordered strict implementation of SOPs in Dera Ghazi Khan given the pre-emptive safety measures. There is fear of flood situations in the areas of Mount Sulaiman.

Maryam Nawaz also directed to ensure the help of the residents of the flooded and low-lying areas in various districts. Continuous monitoring of the flood drains in Narowal, Sialkot, Shakargarh and other cities, she said.

In this regard, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz said that given the fear of flood, the residents of the affected areas should be shifted to relief camps in time. Moreover, the livestock in the villages should also be shifted to a safe place before the flood.

The Chief Minister also directed that the availability of snake bite vaccine should be ensured in the relief camps. Likewise, traffic should be restored immediately in the areas affected by landslides, the CM said. Deputy commissioners in the districts should monitor the rescue and relief activities, the CM asserted.