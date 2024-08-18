Death toll rises to 9 as heavy rains continue to batter parts of country

Deaths have been reported in Faisalabad, Narowal and Rahim Yar Khan cities of the Punjab province

Downpours flooded low-lying areas, destroyed standing crops, disrupted electricity system, swept away bridges

Rivers are overflowing in mountainous areas of Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan

Railway tracks in Pashin, Ziarat, Chaman, Nushki came under water, cutting off Pak-Iran railway link

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Death toll in rain-related incidents climbed to nine on Sunday as torrential rains continued across the country.

Deaths have been reported in Faisalabad, Narowal and Rahim Yar Khan cities of the Punjab province.

The number of injured increased to 12 as two people were buried under the rubble when the roof of a house collapsed in Tangwani Jafarabad area on early Sunday morning.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene, pulled the injured from under the debris and rushed to nearby hospital. Their identities could not be ascertained.

Downpours flooded low-lying areas, destroyed sanding crops, disrupted electricity system, swept away bridges, damaged houses and killed dozens livestock in different parts of the country.

PUNJAB DISTRICTS

The rains have wreaked havoc in the districts of Punjab. The rain assuming a flood-like situation submerged several low-lying areas of Punjab.

In these districts, nine people lost their lives in Faisalabad, Narowal and Rahim Yar Khan.

In the mountainous areas of Mount Sulaiman in Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan, rivers overflowed due to heavy rain.

BALOCHISTAN AREAS

Heavy rain in Balochistan areas including Toba Achakzai, Toba Kakadi, Qila Abdullah, Pashin and Ziarat flooded railway lines, damaged crops, damaged houses as a result of this 10 people were injured.

Downpours in Chaman and Nushki swept away railway tracks and cut off Pak-Iran railway link.

A 70-feet wide breach occurred in a canal near Garhi Khairo in Jacobabad area after heavy rain, which also submerged paddy crop.

SINDH AREAS

Heavy rain was reported in Khairpur, Sukkur and their outskirts. According to a report, 180-mm rain was recorded in Sukkur, which disrupted electricity supply to the areas.

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA

Heavy rains in South Waziristan badly affected several areas. The rains flooded Jandola Bazaar, agricultural lands and damaged several houses.

Heavy rains caused landslides and flood in Vana Gomal Zam Road, blocking it for traffic.

In Khyber, people were without any help from the district administration. They were rescuing the area people on self-help basis after heavy rains flooded many areas of the district.

NDMA WARNING

Meanwhile, Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Punjab, has warned of flash flooding in the southern Punjab region, including Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, and Bahawalpur divisions due to heavy rains during next 24 hours.

The PDMA Punjab spokesperson said due to rainfall in the Koh-e-Suleman range, there is a flood situation in the areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur due to hill torrents. Medium-level flood waves are passing through the Rajanpur Kaha, Chachar, Patok and Zangi hill torrents.

He said that a high-level flood wave is passing through the Kala Bagh in Rajanpur.

A high-level flood wave is also passing through the Sakhi Sarwar hill torrent in Dera Ghazi Khan. The local administration is on alert due to the flood situation in the areas prone to hill torrents, he continued.