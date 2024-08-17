PM Shehbaz directs authorities to remain vigilant amid global mpox outbreak

He chaired an important meeting on the measures being taken against spread of mpox virus

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed to keep strict vigilance on the spread of Monkeypox (mpox) as the World Health Organization (WHO) had declared its outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

He chaired an important meeting on the measures being taken against spread of mpox virus in which he directed for effective screening measures at all airports, seaports and borders of the country.

The PM also directed the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) to remain alert and hold daily evaluation of the situation and asked for provision of all required gadgets and kits for the evaluation of mpox virus.

The meeting was attended by PM’s Coordinator on National Health Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, Federal Secretary National Health Nadeem Mehboob, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, chief secretaries, chief commissioner ICT and other relevant senior officials, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister also directed the strengthening of coordination among the provincial governments, governments of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad and Jammu Kashmir.

He asked for the launch of effective and complete awareness campaign, besides hinting to get weekly briefing over the mpox situation.

The provincial governments, governments of Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad Capital Territory administration had allocated isolation wards and beds in the largest hospitals for the possible mpox virus cases.

All the precautionary measures were in place, it was further added.

